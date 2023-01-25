Paris Hilton spills the beans on tell-all memoir: ‘This book is my life story’

Paris Hilton has just penned a note celebrating the pre-release rush of her tell-all memoir.

Hilton issued this admission in one of her candid social media announcements.

The post started by offering some insight into what Paris intends to lay bare in the tell-all.

From ‘growing up in the spotlight’ to the ‘truth about my personal journey’, Hilton has promised to bare it all.

It reads, “I'm so proud and happy that my memoir is available for pre-order at the link in my bio. This book is my life story and reveals some of my most personal and private experiences that I've never shared before.”



“Growing up in the spotlight, everyone thinks they know everything about me but the truth is there's so much more to my personal journey than meets the eye. While I'm nervous to be more vulnerable and open than ever before, I'm also excited to share the winding road that finally led me to healing, happiness and marrying the love of my life. I'm so proud of how I've evolved and overcome incredibly dark hardships, and I hope that sharing my story will inspire others to do the same.