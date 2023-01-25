 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Paris Hilton spills the beans on tell-all memoir: ‘This book is my life story’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 25, 2023

Paris Hilton spills the beans on tell-all memoir: ‘This book is my life story’
Paris Hilton spills the beans on tell-all memoir: ‘This book is my life story’

Paris Hilton has just penned a note celebrating the pre-release rush of her tell-all memoir.

Hilton issued this admission in one of her candid social media announcements.

The post started by offering some insight into what Paris intends to lay bare in the tell-all.

From ‘growing up in the spotlight’ to the ‘truth about my personal journey’, Hilton has promised to bare it all.

It reads, “I'm so proud and happy that my memoir is available for pre-order at the link in my bio. This book is my life story and reveals some of my most personal and private experiences that I've never shared before.”

“Growing up in the spotlight, everyone thinks they know everything about me but the truth is there's so much more to my personal journey than meets the eye. While I'm nervous to be more vulnerable and open than ever before, I'm also excited to share the winding road that finally led me to healing, happiness and marrying the love of my life. I'm so proud of how I've evolved and overcome incredibly dark hardships, and I hope that sharing my story will inspire others to do the same.

More From Entertainment:

Paris Hilton becomes first-time mom to baby boy with Carter Reum

Paris Hilton becomes first-time mom to baby boy with Carter Reum
Jana Kramer breaks down ‘terror’ over blending families: ‘What about my kids’

Jana Kramer breaks down ‘terror’ over blending families: ‘What about my kids’
Prince William and Kate Middleton share a message for Jacinda Ardern

Prince William and Kate Middleton share a message for Jacinda Ardern
Prince Andrew 'only speaking to his lawyers' amid 'isolated' decisions: Insiders

Prince Andrew 'only speaking to his lawyers' amid 'isolated' decisions: Insiders
Does Prince Andrew need HRH title for 'groceries'? Experts mocks Duke or York

Does Prince Andrew need HRH title for 'groceries'? Experts mocks Duke or York

Meghan Markle called herself 'fortunate' as she quit acting for Prince Harry

Meghan Markle called herself 'fortunate' as she quit acting for Prince Harry
Prince Harry says ‘beautfiul’ sport Rugby ‘indulges my inner rage’

Prince Harry says ‘beautfiul’ sport Rugby ‘indulges my inner rage’
Prince Harry says Camilla ‘leaked’ private conversation with Prince William to marry King

Prince Harry says Camilla ‘leaked’ private conversation with Prince William to marry King
Prince Harry recalls first official meeting with ‘Other Woman’ Camilla

Prince Harry recalls first official meeting with ‘Other Woman’ Camilla
Princess Diana ‘maths was wrong’, there were not ‘three’ in her marriage: Prince Harry

Princess Diana ‘maths was wrong’, there were not ‘three’ in her marriage: Prince Harry
Prince Harry ‘DNA’ was chased by tabloids to find biological father: Spare

Prince Harry ‘DNA’ was chased by tabloids to find biological father: Spare
Jazz Jennings is ready for a powerful adult journey

Jazz Jennings is ready for a powerful adult journey