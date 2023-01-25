 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Chrissy Teigen shares adorable close-up of daughter Esti Maxine: See Image

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 25, 2023

Chrissy Teigen revealed the face of her newest little bundle of joy, Esti Maxine, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

Teigen welcomed her daughter with husband John Legend around two weeks ago.

“look at u [sic] out here lookin [sic] like a baby,” the model, 37, captioned an Instagram photo that featured an up-close look of a sleeping Esti.

As soon as the mom of three posted the photo of the baby girl, proud dad, Legend commented, “My little Esti,” along with an emotional emoji and a heart.

Many celebrity moms followed up with the post.

“Oh em gee what a beaut!!!!!!,” Kaley Cuoco, who is also expecting her first child, wrote.

“Soooo beautiful just like her mama,” Kris Jenner wrote, while adding a bunch of heart emojis.

“Welcome earthside little one,” fellow mom Olivia Munn followed up.

Jenna Dewan gushed with a heart-eyed emoji, “Omgggggggggg”

Mom-to-be Rumer Willis wrote, “Omg so beautiful”

Yolanda Hadid said, “congratulations mama, she is an angel”

According to People, just two weeks ago, Legend, 44, announced the birth of his rainbow baby with Teigen while playing a private concert, sharing that he and Teigen welcomed “the little baby this morning.”

Teigen and Legend tied the knot in 2013 and are also parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4.

More From Entertainment:

Brendon Urie announces end of Panic! at the disco to ‘focus’ on family

Brendon Urie announces end of Panic! at the disco to ‘focus’ on family
Can King Charles be forced to abdicate for Prince William?

Can King Charles be forced to abdicate for Prince William?
Prince Harry thought ‘marked difference’ between Meghan and Kate was ‘no big deal’

Prince Harry thought ‘marked difference’ between Meghan and Kate was ‘no big deal’
Austin Butler remembers Lisa Marie Presley for his ‘Elvis’ Oscar nomination

Austin Butler remembers Lisa Marie Presley for his ‘Elvis’ Oscar nomination
Ireland celebrates record Oscar success with 14 nominations

Ireland celebrates record Oscar success with 14 nominations
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s teams ‘divided’ over ‘Spare’ fallout

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s teams ‘divided’ over ‘Spare’ fallout
King Charles Crown Estate launches legal action against Elon Musk’s Twitter

King Charles Crown Estate launches legal action against Elon Musk’s Twitter
Prince Harry ‘contradicting only himself’ at ‘every turn’

Prince Harry ‘contradicting only himself’ at ‘every turn’
Kate Middleton to be ‘overwhelmed’ with royal responsibilities

Kate Middleton to be ‘overwhelmed’ with royal responsibilities
Netflix 'Fauda' attracts Arab world amid new season

Netflix 'Fauda' attracts Arab world amid new season

YG Entertainment is planning to shell out million dollars to BLACKPINK to renew contract: Report

YG Entertainment is planning to shell out million dollars to BLACKPINK to renew contract: Report
BTS' V makes ARMY emotional when talking about bandmate Jin

BTS' V makes ARMY emotional when talking about bandmate Jin