'Pathaan' takes box office by storm, exhibitors increase 300 shows of film

'Pathaan' becomes the first-ever Hindi film to witness the biggest release in the history of Indian cinema

India’s highly-anticipated film Pathaan takes up the box office by storm as the exhibitors had to increase more than 300 shows of the film right after the first show.

This is quite unprecedented but also a fact that Pathaan has turned out to be a box office monster. The total count of the screens now stands up to 8000 globally that are premiering the film in multiple languages like; Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

Out of these 8000 screens, 5,500 screens are domestic whereas 2,500 are arranged internationally. Pathaan becomes the first ever Hindi film in the history of Indian cinema to witness the biggest release.

The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. This is the fourth film from Chopra’s spy universe.

Until the release of the film, all the assets that the makers released from the film so far, for instance the two songs; Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan along with the trailer, turned out to be a massive hit among the audience.

Furthermore, Pathaan gained more attention because of the cast of the film that features the amazing on-screen duo Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Their chemistry has been a hit since Om Shanti Om and continued to be loved later in Happy New Year and Chennai Express, reports News18.