 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Sarah Ferguson showers love over Princess Eugenie as she's expecting second child

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 25, 2023

Sarah Ferguson showers love over Princess Eugenie as shes expecting second child
Sarah Ferguson showers love over Princess Eugenie as she's expecting second child

Sarah Ferguson posted an heart-touching tribute for her daughter Princess Eugenie as she's expecting her second child.

Taking to Instagram, the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah shared adorable snap of her two-year-old daughter planting a kiss on mum’s baby bump.

Princess Eugenie wrote: “We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer.”

After her daughter’s adorable post, Sarah Ferguson also shared a heart-felt tribute for her daughter by writing on Instagram: “You will be sharing puddles, Augie! Superb news, Granny heaven…. So deeply grateful.”

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace also shared a statement in this regard: “Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are pleased to announce they are expecting their second child this summer.

“The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother,” the statement read. 

More From Entertainment:

Andrew Tate says Romanian prosecutors have no evidence against him

Andrew Tate says Romanian prosecutors have no evidence against him
Drew Barrymore hilariously recreates M3GAN’s viral dance move: Watch

Drew Barrymore hilariously recreates M3GAN’s viral dance move: Watch
Madonna biopic featuring Julia Garner 'no longer' moving forward: Here's why

Madonna biopic featuring Julia Garner 'no longer' moving forward: Here's why
Netflix 'You' tests fans knowledge with Prof. Moore's latest 'Pop Quiz'

Netflix 'You' tests fans knowledge with Prof. Moore's latest 'Pop Quiz'

King Charles, Princess Anne need to know what astrologer says about them

King Charles, Princess Anne need to know what astrologer says about them
Prince George to encounter ‘tough challenges’ when becomes king

Prince George to encounter ‘tough challenges’ when becomes king
Astrologer's another prediction about royal family comes true

Astrologer's another prediction about royal family comes true
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes replacement not ABC priority?

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes replacement not ABC priority?
Prince William feels 'very betrayed' by Prince Harry

Prince William feels 'very betrayed' by Prince Harry
Angela Bassett becomes Marvel's first actor nominated for an Oscar

Angela Bassett becomes Marvel's first actor nominated for an Oscar
Rebel Wilson reacts to Dubai trip criticism in THIS way

Rebel Wilson reacts to Dubai trip criticism in THIS way
'Rick and Morty' Adult Swim cuts ties with Justin Roiland after his arrest

'Rick and Morty' Adult Swim cuts ties with Justin Roiland after his arrest