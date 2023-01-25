 
Wednesday Jan 25 2023
Andrea Riseborough says ‘hard to believe’ over Oscars Nomination for To Leslie

Wednesday Jan 25, 2023

Andrea Riseborough expressed her astonishment after being nominated in the Best Actress category for this year’s Academy Award.

On Tuesday, Andrea was reportedly selected for Michael Morris’s directorial debut To Leslie, a movie that shows Andrea as a “single mother from West Texas who won and squandered $190,000 (£154,000) from a local lottery”.

It is pertinent to mention that high-profile celebrities including Cate Blanchett, Kate Winslet, Jennifer Aniston and Gwyneth Paltrow started rooting for Andrea’s performance on social media ahead of Academy Award nomination.

A few critics believed that this has landed the actress “recognition” from the Oscars.

Sharing reaction to her nomination, Andrea told Deadline, “I’m astounded.”

“I’m not entirely sure how this happened,” continued the 41-year-old.

Andrea stated, “It’s such an unexpected ray of light. It was so hard to believe it might ever happen because we really hadn’t been in the running for anything else.

“Even though we had a lot of support, the idea it might actually happen seemed so far away,” she added.

Besides Andrea, other actresses, who were nominated in the Best Actress category at the upcoming 95th Academy Awards, included Cate Blanchett (Tár), Ana de Armas (Blonde), Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans) and Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once).

