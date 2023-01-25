 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry given sincere advice by their friend Omid Scobie

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 25, 2023

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry given sincere advice by their friend Omid Scobie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's friend Omid Scobie has advised the couple to not let their loyal supporters turn against them due to their repeated stunts.

Speaking on Royally Obsessed podcast, the biographer of Finding Freedom claimed that the Sussexes have put themselves in a "risky spot". 

When asked whether he thought people were experiencing fatigue from Harry and Meghan, Omid responded as saying: "In many ways, how can a regular person not have Sussex fatigue at this point?

"I almost feel it's like my duty to follow it every step of the way, but I can understand how general members of the public have just had enough of hearing about the royal dramas in general.

"I sympathise with the Sussexes in some ways, because they're only now getting to join the story at this very late stage."

He added: "So now they've come in with their versions of events, with their stories and are filling in the gaps that we didn't know about. But of course, it comes after years and years of coverage. So I think people are starting to get a little tired of the story in general.”

Omid went on suggesting the couple: "So I think that now is the time where they have to move forward as well. Otherwise, they'll become synonymous with drama for the rest of their lives, just like [what] the Royal Family struggles with and I don't think that that's a place that anyone particularly wants to be."

More From Entertainment:

'80 For Brady' ladies express their love for Tom Brady

'80 For Brady' ladies express their love for Tom Brady
Paris Hilton received Kim Kardashian's advice on fertility before having first child via surrogacy

Paris Hilton received Kim Kardashian's advice on fertility before having first child via surrogacy
Till director Chinonye Chukwu calls out ‘unabashed misogyny’ in Hollywood after Oscar snub

Till director Chinonye Chukwu calls out ‘unabashed misogyny’ in Hollywood after Oscar snub
Brad Pitt and George Clooney spotted on set of their upcoming Apple Thriller 'Wolves': Wearing similar outfits

Brad Pitt and George Clooney spotted on set of their upcoming Apple Thriller 'Wolves': Wearing similar outfits
Michelle Yeoh becomes the first Asian nominated in the Oscars Best Actress category: 'It's about time'

Michelle Yeoh becomes the first Asian nominated in the Oscars Best Actress category: 'It's about time'
'Wednesday' star Catherine Zeta-Jones is all praise for Netflix series and 'marvellous' co-star Jenna Ortega

'Wednesday' star Catherine Zeta-Jones is all praise for Netflix series and 'marvellous' co-star Jenna Ortega
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned of losing their 'staunch supporters'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned of losing their 'staunch supporters'
'Love Island' star Ekin-Su Culculoglu revealed she 'don't have any friends left' after getting fame on the dating show

'Love Island' star Ekin-Su Culculoglu revealed she 'don't have any friends left' after getting fame on the dating show
Camilla makes emotional visit to a charity close to her heart amid Harry's attacks

Camilla makes emotional visit to a charity close to her heart amid Harry's attacks
Andrea Riseborough says ‘hard to believe’ over Oscars Nomination for To Leslie

Andrea Riseborough says ‘hard to believe’ over Oscars Nomination for To Leslie
Anne Heche’s son Atlas speaks up for the first time six months after mother’s death

Anne Heche’s son Atlas speaks up for the first time six months after mother’s death
Andrew Tate says Romanian prosecutors have no evidence against him

Andrew Tate says Romanian prosecutors have no evidence against him