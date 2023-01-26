Prince William would 'require lots of apologies' from Harry to 'heal': Former aide

Prince William and Prince Harry could not reconcile after the latter's memoir.

Royal photographer Charles Rae says The Prince of Wales is hurt by Prince Harry's actions.

"I think it has been and still is very difficult for William, in particular, to speak out, not just about the particular accusations against the Prince of Wales, but for the very fact that both William and Harry were so close.

"I also believe William feels very betrayed by his younger brother, who may well harbour the same feelings of betrayal by his older brother.”

He added: "I do not think there is any chance, in the short term, of any reconciliation between the Sussexes and the rest of the family.

"So many accusations by Harry and Meghan have been made, but lots of families have fallouts and in many cases, there have been reconciliation, sometimes years later.

"They say time is a great healer and it could happen sometime down the line. I do think any reconciliation would have to involve a lot of apologies, particularly from Harry and Meghan."