Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott on choosing name ‘Aire’ for second baby: Source

Inside sources familiar with the Kardashian-Jenner clan have just weighed in on Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s thought process behind naming their son Aire.

According to the source, “Kylie and Travis chose the name ‘Aire’ for a couple of reasons.”

The source in question made these admissions to HollywoodLife and explained, “One is it went well with the elemental name that they chose for their firstborn, Stormi. It seemed to fit.”

“In Hebrew, the name translates to Lion of God. It symbolizes strength and courage," before concluding the insider also added.

For those unversed, Kylie rejected the name Wolf for her son only seven weeks into his life, but only recently divulged his newfound name, just a day ago.