Thursday Jan 26 2023
Julia Fox on co-sleeping with son Valentino: ‘I don’t care, sue me!’

Thursday Jan 26, 2023

Julia Fox has just clapped back against haters questioning her decision to co-sleep with her son Valentino.

It all started when Fox took to TikTok to reveal that her 2-year-old son, Valentino “only wants to be in mama’s room.”

Fox, 32, also went on to say, “He, like, doesn’t even sleep in there. He sleeps in bed with me. Yeah, we’re co-sleepers. Sue me, I don’t care.”

The conversation arose in Fox' impromptu apartment tour where she showed off everything, from her kitchen, to the bathroom, play room, Valentino's room and even Fox's own room.

Check it out Below: 

@juliafox

Come with me on a very underwhelming apartment tour! also to clarify I have only ONE mouse and he’s cute ????

♬ original sound - Julia fox

This comes just a year after Fox went viral for dating Kanye West for a few months. 


