Dania Shah indicted in controversial video case

Screengrab a video showing Dania Shah being escorted to a courtroom. — Geo.tv/File

FIA informs court about allegations against Dania Shah.

Dania Shah pleads not guilty to charges levelled against her.

Court summons witnesses on February 2.

A judicial magistrate (East) Thursday indicted Dania Shah — the widow of renowned televangelist Aamir Liaquat — in the case registered against her for allegedly releasing controversial videos of her husband.



Some indecent videos of Hussain had gone viral weeks before his death last year on June 9, giving rise to controversy regarding his sudden death in mysterious circumstances.

Later, a case was filed by Dua Aamir, the deceased TV host's daughter against Shah, under allegations of links with the controversial videos' leak.

During today's proceedings, Shah — who was arrested on December 15, 2022 — was produced before the court.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials informed the court that Shah is accused of leaking the indecent videos of her husband. They said that Shah is currently on the judicial remand.

The court framed the charges against Shah, however, she pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against her by the TV anchorperson's daughter.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing and summoned case witnesses on February 2.

Dania Shah sent on 14-day judicial remand

In an earlier hearing on December 17 last year, a local court in Karachi rejected the FIA's plea seeking Shah's physical remand and sent her to jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

The agency's official pleaded before the judicial magistrate for the remand whereas the court also took notice of producing the suspect late in the court and served a show-cause notice on the investigation officer.

“As per the law, it is mandatory to produce the suspect before the court within 24 hours of arrest,” the judge remarked.

A FIA's Cyber Crime Wing (CCW) Lodhran had arrested Shah during a raid in December last year for allegedly uploading a controversial video on social media.

Hussain, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dissident and member of the National Assembly (MNA), passed away in Karachi on June 9, 2022.

His death under mysterious circumstances came as a shock to the media industry and people vented anger at the social media trolls who had hounded the famous TV host for his botched third marriage.

