'Such girls should be punished': Aamir Liaquat ex-wife on Dania Shah's arrest

Late MNA Aamir Liaquat and widow Dania Shah, and his ex-wife Bushra Iqbal. — Instagram/Facebook/@iamaamirliaquat/Dr Bushra Iqbal

Bushra Iqbal, ex-wife of late member of the National Assembly and televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain, Sunday insisted that girls like Liaquat’s widow Dania Shah should be punished for what she did with her ex-husband.



“Aamir was not at fault. He suffered immense injustice,” Bushra said, in the wake of Dania’s arrest by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on December 15.

The politician’s ex-wife, in an interview surfacing across social media platforms, said that everyone is happy with Dania’s arrest and relieved after her arrest. She added that the widow of her ex-husband should be punished for leaking his private videos.



A day earlier, a local court in Karachi rejected the FIA's plea seeking Dania's physical remand and sent her to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in a case relating to uploading compromising videos of her husband on social media.

“Such girls should be punished and this case should become an example for everyone to understand that the law exists in Pakistan too,” she said, adding that those involved in making someone’s video go viral on the internet would learn from her case.

Bushra added that given the nature of the videos, "there is no way anyone else is involved in making those [videos] as no third person could be present in such a scenario".

Commenting on the alleged divorce between the popular TV host and his widow, the ex-wife said: “Firstly, she was legally divorced; therefore, she shouldn’t claim that she is Aamir’s wife. And even if we assume that she is his wife, like Dania’s mother claims in relation to the property worth crores, it means that their family is still latched onto the money.”

“A person has gone to the grave and you’re still concerned about the money,” she said, reprimanding Dania and her family.

Bushra added that while she is the late politician’s former wife, she is not accountable to respond to anyone about defending Liaquat. “I am Aamir’s ex-wife. I have nothing to do with his property neither legally nor on the basis of the Shariah, and nor do I want it. Only my Lord knows why I’m doing this. I’m not answerable to each and everyone.”

Speaking regarding the compromising videos of the late politician, the former wife said that everyone is sad at the injustice meted out to Liaquat.

“Everyone misses Aamir. Nude videos of a talented and patriotic person were made viral. Dania was not his girlfriend. He brought her as his wife and gave her respect. He took her to morning shows which led to her popularity,” Bushra added.

She went on to say that Dania’s videos are available on YouTube in which she is threatening him with making more videos viral and destroying his honour if he doesn’t divorce her.

“He was being blackmailed by Dania’s filing for divorce and they gave him a list for what they needed,” Bushra said, speaking about Dania and her family for blackmailing Liaquat for money.