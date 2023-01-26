 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 26 2023
By
Web Desk

Australians vote towards republic as Prince Harry makes claims against royal family

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 26, 2023

Australians vote towards republic as Prince Harry makes claims against royal family
Australians vote towards republic as Prince Harry makes claims against royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s feud with the British royal family is seemingly pushing Australians to vote towards a republic, a poll recently revealed.

Resolve Strategic conducted a poll for Sydney Morning Herald which revealed that 39 per cent of voters backed for an Australian republic which was 26 percent before Queen Elizabeth II died last September.

Earlier 37 percent voters were against the constitutional shake up however the number has dropped to 31 per cent.

Prince Harry detailed on his physical altercations between him and Prince William in tell-all memoir Spare. Among other allegations, Prince Harry also claimed that Meghan Markle and he were bullied in royal circle.

Moreover, the poll also revealed that 93 percent of voters are well aware of the claims Prince Harry made against the royal family.

More From Entertainment:

Ghislaine Maxwell proves her loyalty to Prince Andrew?

Ghislaine Maxwell proves her loyalty to Prince Andrew?
Jimmy Kimmel fears he’s being set up for a ‘slap’ while hosting Oscar 2023

Jimmy Kimmel fears he’s being set up for a ‘slap’ while hosting Oscar 2023
Kim Kardashian’s daughter North showed ‘loyalty’ to her while meeting new stepmom

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North showed ‘loyalty’ to her while meeting new stepmom
Netflix reportedly buys rights to stream corporate thriller ‘Fair Play’

Netflix reportedly buys rights to stream corporate thriller ‘Fair Play’
'Friends' actor Maggie Wheeler gushes over Jennifer Aniston: ‘Everybody loved her’

'Friends' actor Maggie Wheeler gushes over Jennifer Aniston: ‘Everybody loved her’
Inside Brooklyn Beckham's happily married life with wife Nicola Peltz

Inside Brooklyn Beckham's happily married life with wife Nicola Peltz
Netflix ‘That ’90s Show’: Here’s the original cast and the cameos featured

Netflix ‘That ’90s Show’: Here’s the original cast and the cameos featured
David, Victoria Beckham to make £12M Cotswolds Mansion convenient for guests

David, Victoria Beckham to make £12M Cotswolds Mansion convenient for guests

Kylie Jenner ‘controversial’ lion head dress gets hilarious makeover on TikTok

Kylie Jenner ‘controversial’ lion head dress gets hilarious makeover on TikTok
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are not first royals to do Oprah Winfrey interview

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are not first royals to do Oprah Winfrey interview

Beyoncé’s dad defends singer amid backlash over Dubai concert

Beyoncé’s dad defends singer amid backlash over Dubai concert