Thursday Jan 26 2023
Pathaan tops box office with insane collections worldwide, collects 106 crores on first day

Thursday Jan 26, 2023

Shah Rukh Khans starrer witnesses a remarkable opening at box office
Shah Rukh Khan has made a remarkable comeback on big screen through Pathaan. The film has opened with insane response and by the end of the day, managed to collect 106 crores globally on first day of release. 

Khan’s comeback has revived the box office. The film collected 57 crore on Wednesday through Indian cinemas and worldwide it has collected more than 106 crores. Khan has broken records of his films that were released before COVID-19.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the insights on Twitter saying, "PATHAAN’: ₹ 106 CR *GROSS* ON DAY 1 WORLDWIDE… #Pathaan demolishes #Worldwide opening day records for #Hindi films… #India + #Overseas *Gross* BOC on *Day 1* is ₹ 106 cr. PHENOMENAL."

In another tweet he shared the collections film has made across the world. 


