Friday Jan 27 2023
Ali Fazal confirms he is not part of 'Fukrey 3': Here's why?

Friday Jan 27, 2023

Ali Fazal has recently wrapped up the shoot for Mirzapur 3
Actor Ali Fazal has just confirmed that he has opted out of Fukrey 3; the latter reveals the reason of doing do.

After the release of the first poster of Fukrey’s upcoming sequel, the internet went crazy as they noticed the absence of the actor. Since then, the fans are curious to know the reason why Ali’s not part of the film.

While responding to their eagerness, Ali stated: “So Zafar aayega ya nahi? Sab yahi puch rahe hain baar baar. Sorry saathiyon, iss baari nahi! Zafar bhai ko kabhi kabhi Guddu bhaiya bhi banna padhta hai. Aur do universes overlap ho jaate hain kabhi kabhi. Once a fukra always a fukra so i am around. . . But I won’t be coming on screen for the third outing of the Fukras, Bholi and Panditji!

He went on to say: “I would have wanted to be part of it but time and schedules didn’t allow me to. I will be back in the future at some juncture, maybe sooner than you expect. Zafar will be back after a small detour to entertain you guys!”

Fazal played Zafar in the film who was one of the four Fukras. But this time he couldn’t make it into the film as he had to shoot Mirzapur 3.

Fukrey 3, featuring Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi, Varun Sharma and Richa Chaddha, is slated to release in theatres on September 7, 2023, reports IndiaToday. 

