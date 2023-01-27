ECP announces by-polls on 33 NA seats vacated by PTI

A policeman outside the Election Commission of Pakistan's office in Islamabad. — AFP/File

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced on Friday that it will hold by-polls on 33 vacant National Assembly seats on March 16.

As per the ECP announcement, candidates will be able to file their nomination papers between February 6-8.

The names of the candidates will be published on February 9 and the returning officers (RO) will carry out the scrutiny of the nomination papers till February 13.

The last date to file appeals against the RO’s decision on the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers is February 16.

According to the election schedule, the last date for the appellate tribunal to decide on the appeals is February 20. After this, the revised list of candidates will be published on February 21.

The last date to withdraw candidature and release of revised list of candidates is February 22 while the election symbols will be allotted on February 23 and the polls will be held on March 16.

