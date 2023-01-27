 
Jennifer Lopez posts hilarious video of Jennifer Coolidge sneaking into her hotel room

Jennifer Lopez took to her social media account and dropped a hilarious new video of her Shotgun Wedding co-star Jennifer Coolidge inside her hotel room.

Lopez, on Thursday, shared the epic clip with caption, “found on my phone” from Coolidge on Instagram, hours before the premiere of their much-awaited rom-com on Amazon Prime Video.

The clip features the White Lotus star, 61, filming herself in J.Lo’s room and chatting about the singer’s “fake” lashes.

“You know it’s so weird this isn’t my hotel room,” Coolidge began. “This is J.Lo’s hotel room. Oh my god, I’m on your phone! Hey J lovers!”

Later, the Emmy winner actress admitted she was “going to be in so much trouble.” The video then cuts to a promo video with Lopez and Coolidge promoting Shotgun Wedding premiere on the streaming platform.

Lopez shared the video alongside caption, “Found this in my phone… @ShotgunWeddingMovie premieres TONIGHT on @PrimeVideo!!!! But only If you feel like laughing… JLo & JCo.”

“Jen-uary 27th. It's like sometimes when I have a lot going on in January, I say Jen-uary, but now it's like Jen-uary, both of us,” Lopez tried to explain to Coolidge after telling fans to stream to their new movie.

Shotgun Wedding stars Lopez and Josh Duhamel in lead roles. The cast also includes Sonia Braga, Lenny Kravitz, Cheech Marin, D'arcy Carden and Selena Tan.

