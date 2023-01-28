 
Saturday Jan 28 2023
Siddharth Anand reveals 'Numbers do matter to me' after Pathaan's success

Saturday Jan 28, 2023

Siddharth Anand gives a detailed statement on success of Pathaan
Pathaan showed remarkable success by collecting 106 crores globally on first day of release. Siddharth Anand, director of film has revealed that for him as a director, numbers (collections) do matter to him. 

In a new interview, he said, “Scripting history. Everyone wants it, but one can't plan it. It just happens. And when it does, it’s actually a very humbling experience. I’m feeling incredibly overwhelmed right now and inspired to get back on the film set and try and create something really special for audiences again. That’s my state of mind.”

He further added, “I’m hungrier than before to create more spectacles and immersive experiences like Pathaan. For me, yes numbers do matter. It is a validation of all the hard work but film-making is also a team game. So, I share this incredible moment with the entire cast and crew of Pathaan. Each one of us believed in a vision to create a never seen before theatrical experience that cuts across the length and breadth of the country and I’m glad we delivered on this promise."

