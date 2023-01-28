French model showers praises on Prince Harry after reading his book

French model Carla Burni on Friday showered praises on Prince Harry after she finished reading his book "Spare".

Taking to Instagram, the wife of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy wrote, "I loved Prince of Sussex's book, I read it in one go and with great emotion and interest.

It is rare for someone imprisoned in such a position to be so sincere, so clear, so true.

It is rare for someone whose existence is so radically predestined to fight for a life, his one life, like any of us, like you and me.

It's brave, it's daring, it's new, but Prince Harry is indeed his mother's son.

We only have one life and we have to live it as much as possible according to our instinct, according to our happiness."







