Saturday Jan 28 2023
'Biggest villain' Prince Harry’s face is a ‘paintball target’

Saturday Jan 28, 2023

A poll from the UK has just found that the vast majority of people want Prince Harry’s face printed on paintball targets.

According to the Daily Star, the voting was in between Prince Harry (21%), Meghan Markle (13%) and Jeremy Clarkson (17%), among others.

In case he wins Prince Harry’s face will be splattered across 75 paintball venues across the UK.

There are also outside contenders, namely former US president Donald Trump, James Corden, and James Corden,

According to UKPaintball’s Justin Toohig, “When we say we’re looking for the UK’s favourite villains, these aren’t necessarily bad people, but it might be because they’re constantly in the news and we’re tired of hearing about them.”

This also follows a similar comment by To Di For Daily podcast host Kinsey Scofield.

In her interview with GB News, the host revealed, “I am going to tell you something you do not want to hear, in the States the conversation is Harry and Meghan need to apologise and they need to move back to the UK.”

“That is what we are saying here in America, that they need to move back to the UK. I know that is the last thing Brits want.”

“We realise that the only thing interesting about them is their relatives, they are not interesting people, they’re not exciting people, there’s nothing inside of them.”

“They don’t provide anything. I think that what we liked about them was their relation to the British Royal Family.”

