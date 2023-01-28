 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 28 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 28, 2023

Hilary Duff reveals why she hasn't watched 'Laguna Beach'

Hilary Duff garnered praises for the theme song of Laguna Beach but the actress couldn’t watch the show due to busy schedule.

The 35-year-old actress recently talked about the three-season-long show during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

“In a moment in time when you could not record TV shows, I was on tour,” Hilary said. “So, I missed a huge chunk of big things that people talk about that I didn't get to experience. And then my song was the theme song, and I loved that because I lived at MTV for a while.”

“I definitely didn't get super rich by them using it as the theme, and I am not going to pretend to know what went on in the background for them to use it,” she said. “But they used it.”

Hilary’s singing career includes five studio albums starting from 2000 to 2015. 

