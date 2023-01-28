 
entertainment
Can King Charles abdicate voluntarily for Prince William?

King Charles will be officially crowned in May and the palace has announced plans for his coronation.

Charles will be the oldest king in the history of United Kingdom.

According to the 'Regency Act', if King Charles were physically incapacitated, meaning he could no longer speak or move, heir to throne Prince William would become regent.

Abdication is another method of leaving the throne. But can King Charles choose to step down himself?

According to a report by Cheat Sheet, King Charles could not just leave his royal position.

However, if King Charles ever decided to abdicate, the monarch would need the British Parliament to pass an Act of Abdication to make his decision official.

If King Charles steps down, and parliament will pass the Act of Abdication, Prince William will become the king.

It is worth mentioning that the abdication of a monarch is a rare occurrence in the United Kingdom, and the last time it happened was in 1936 when King Edward VIII abdicated to marry Wallis Simpson.

