 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 28 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew, Harry causing irreparable damage to monarchy, claims Jeremy Clarkson

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 28, 2023

Prince Andrew, Harry causing irreparable damage to monarchy, claims Jeremy Clarkson

Soon after King Charles III ascended to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September last year, voices began to rise about the future of the monarchy in England.

Jeremy Clarkson, in his new piece of writing for The Sun, appeared suggesting that that Prince Andrew scandals and Harry's revelations have badly damaged the monarchy.

The former Top Gear host fears that the Duke of York's scandalous friendship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and Harry’s explosive insight into the royal family with his memoir, Spare, could spell the downfall of the Firm.

"People are saying that thanks to Prince Andrew and Harry’s book, the whole royal thing is broken, that you could take it down to Jay Blades’ Repair Shop barn but the experts would be forced to conclude that all of the king’s horseman and all of the king’s men couldn’t possibly put it back together again," according to Clarkson who had faced massive backlash over his previous column about Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle. 

He continued: "I see their point. The monarchy is built on a foundation of mysticism. It derives its magic powers from forces we don’t understand. It’s an institution built on fairy dust. And that is lost somewhat when they’re all falling in dog bowls and, like Prince Andrew, giving money to girls they’ve never met."

Clarkson concluded by predicting that if a president was indeed chosen after Charles’ reign comes to an end, the public would "look at William and Kate and think: ‘You know what, I’d rather have them’."

More From Entertainment:

Priscilla Presley thanks fans for support after daughter Lisa Marie Presley's death

Priscilla Presley thanks fans for support after daughter Lisa Marie Presley's death
Henry Cavill walks arm-in-arm with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso out of romantic dinner date

Henry Cavill walks arm-in-arm with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso out of romantic dinner date
Rob Gronkowski shares engagement plans with Camille Kostek

Rob Gronkowski shares engagement plans with Camille Kostek
Miranda Lambert shares shirtless pictures of husband Brendan McLoughlin on fourth wedding anniversary

Miranda Lambert shares shirtless pictures of husband Brendan McLoughlin on fourth wedding anniversary
Rob Gronkowski teasingly proposed Tom Brady to date Sally Field: This is how he reacted

Rob Gronkowski teasingly proposed Tom Brady to date Sally Field: This is how he reacted
Katharine McPhee and David Foster want more kids

Katharine McPhee and David Foster want more kids
Pamela Anderson's ex-husband Jon Peters leaves $10 million for her in his will

Pamela Anderson's ex-husband Jon Peters leaves $10 million for her in his will
Jaime King opens up on playing the accused Sherri Papini in 'Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini'

Jaime King opens up on playing the accused Sherri Papini in 'Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini'
Sarah Michelle Gellar recalls being called ‘difficult’ earlier in her acting career

Sarah Michelle Gellar recalls being called ‘difficult’ earlier in her acting career
Julia Fox responds to the online criticism over mascara comment

Julia Fox responds to the online criticism over mascara comment
Stephen Dorff dubs Marvel movies as ‘garbage’, criticises The Blade remake

Stephen Dorff dubs Marvel movies as ‘garbage’, criticises The Blade remake
Jane Fonda expresses ‘worry’ over Sydney Sweeney’s Barbarella reboot

Jane Fonda expresses ‘worry’ over Sydney Sweeney’s Barbarella reboot