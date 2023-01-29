 
'Pathaan': Producers Guild of India thanks state govts for peaceful release of film

Unlike the backlash, Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film Pathaan is enjoying a smooth release and shattered box office records.

Producers Guild of India has now issued an official statement to thank all states of government for ensuring the peaceful release of Pathaan across India.

The statement read: "The Producers Guild of India is deeply grateful to all the state governments for maintaining law and order, and ensuring peaceful release of the historic blockbuster Pathaan across India!"

They further said that “Guild of India thanks all state governments for ensuring peaceful release of historic blockbuster Pathaan across India! Tens of thousands of hard-working people make up the Hindi film industry and the larger content producing fraternity for television and steaming services."

"Pathaan's success is one of hope, one that makes us believe that the power of love can triumph over everything. We share this moment of victory with you all. Thank you for making this happen. Thank you for being enabler of history being scripted in India. #SeeYouAtTheMovies." Producers Guild of India continued.

Despite some Hindu extremists seeking to block the release on the first day, the film created history at the box office records, and Pathaan did not have to deal with any significant hurdles.

