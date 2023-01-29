 
Showbiz
Sunday Jan 29 2023
By
Web Desk

Katrina Kaif, Ali Bhatt spotted outside Zoya Akhtar's house, fans suspect new project

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 29, 2023

Fans wonder if Jee Le Zaraa is finally happening
Fans wonder if 'Jee Le Zaraa' is finally happening

Last night, actor Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif were spotted leaving Zoya Akhtar’s house; the pictures clicked by paparazzi has left fans wonder if a new film is on the way or Jee Le Zaraa is finally happening.

The media clicked the two actors dressed up in their casual clothes looking beautiful and elegant.

Alia, who is also the new mommy of B-town, wore a simple black coloured crop top with a pair of high-waisted trousers. She also wore a black shrug over her outfit and opted for a pony tail with no-make on.

Meanwhile, Katrina looked gorgeous as always in a white t-shirt with a pair of blue jeans. She also donned down a military printed jacket. She also chose a no-make up look and left her hair open.

The duo had a happy meet and greet with the media and also posed and waved for the camera while leaving Zoya’s house and getting into their cars.

Katrina Kaif, Ali Bhatt spotted outside Zoya Akhtars house, fans suspect new project


Katrina Kaif, Ali Bhatt spotted outside Zoya Akhtars house, fans suspect new project


Katrina Kaif, Ali Bhatt spotted outside Zoya Akhtars house, fans suspect new project


Katrina Kaif, Ali Bhatt spotted outside Zoya Akhtars house, fans suspect new project

Film Jee Le Zaraa was announced back in 2021. The film will mark as the directorial comeback of actor Farhan Akhtar. The exciting road trip movie will feature Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles, reports PinkVilla. 

More From Showbiz:

Alka Yagnik becomes the most streamed YouTube artist of 2022

Alka Yagnik becomes the most streamed YouTube artist of 2022
'Pathaan': Producers Guild of India thanks state govts for peaceful release of film

'Pathaan': Producers Guild of India thanks state govts for peaceful release of film
Siddharth Malhotra has 'something bold and exciting coming up tomorrow': See post

Siddharth Malhotra has 'something bold and exciting coming up tomorrow': See post
Anurag Basu shares that 'he regrets ignoring Sushant Singh Rajput'

Anurag Basu shares that 'he regrets ignoring Sushant Singh Rajput'
'Pathaan' creates history as it earns INR 200 crore domestically in four days

'Pathaan' creates history as it earns INR 200 crore domestically in four days
Rajinikanth takes legal action against people exploiting his name, images

Rajinikanth takes legal action against people exploiting his name, images
Abhishek Bachchan tops 'Mood of the Nation' survey, Amitabh Bachchan feels proud

Abhishek Bachchan tops 'Mood of the Nation' survey, Amitabh Bachchan feels proud
Rakhi Swant's mother Jaya Bheda is no more

Rakhi Swant's mother Jaya Bheda is no more
Pia Bajpee refused to work on projects that had 'unnecessary skin show'

Pia Bajpee refused to work on projects that had 'unnecessary skin show'
Siddharth Anand reveals 'Numbers do matter to me' after Pathaan's success

Siddharth Anand reveals 'Numbers do matter to me' after Pathaan's success
Shah Rukh Khan’s cryptic note on ‘comeback’ amid Pathaan’s mega success

Shah Rukh Khan’s cryptic note on ‘comeback’ amid Pathaan’s mega success
Sajal Aly’s What’s Love Got To Do With It? has a release date in Pakistan

Sajal Aly’s What’s Love Got To Do With It? has a release date in Pakistan