 
Showbiz
Sunday Jan 29 2023
By
Web Desk

Farah Khan calls Karan Johar 'a background dancer'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 29, 2023

Farah Khan makes mean remark on Karan Johar’s fashion sense
Farah Khan makes mean remark on Karan Johar’s fashion sense

Farah Khan and Karan Johar are often seen having a friendly banter among themselves which involves fashion choices. 

Recently, Farah made a mean remark on Karan’s choice of clothing. She said he dresses up like the background dancers in the songs choreographed by her.

Farah was present at a launch party in Dubai a few days ago and she was asked how Karan would react to the dress she was wearing at the moment, to which she said he would be shocked if he witnesses her wearing a Manish Malhotra dress.

She was also asked what her worst red carpet nightmare was, she said, "My worst red carpet nightmare is seeing Karan on the red carpet looking like a chandelier. I am always very comfortable, I wear what is comfy. He is always dressed like my background dancer."

More From Showbiz:

Vicky Kaushal is DJ Mohabbat, reveals Anurag Kashyap

Vicky Kaushal is DJ Mohabbat, reveals Anurag Kashyap

Katrina Kaif, Ali Bhatt spotted outside Zoya Akhtar's house, fans suspect new project

Katrina Kaif, Ali Bhatt spotted outside Zoya Akhtar's house, fans suspect new project
Alka Yagnik becomes the most streamed YouTube artist of 2022

Alka Yagnik becomes the most streamed YouTube artist of 2022
'Pathaan': Producers Guild of India thanks state govts for peaceful release of film

'Pathaan': Producers Guild of India thanks state govts for peaceful release of film
Siddharth Malhotra has 'something bold and exciting coming up tomorrow': See post

Siddharth Malhotra has 'something bold and exciting coming up tomorrow': See post
Anurag Kashyap shares that 'he regrets ignoring Sushant Singh Rajput'

Anurag Kashyap shares that 'he regrets ignoring Sushant Singh Rajput'
'Pathaan' creates history as it earns INR 200 crore domestically in four days

'Pathaan' creates history as it earns INR 200 crore domestically in four days
Rajinikanth takes legal action against people exploiting his name, images

Rajinikanth takes legal action against people exploiting his name, images
Abhishek Bachchan tops 'Mood of the Nation' survey, Amitabh Bachchan feels proud

Abhishek Bachchan tops 'Mood of the Nation' survey, Amitabh Bachchan feels proud
Rakhi Swant's mother Jaya Bheda is no more

Rakhi Swant's mother Jaya Bheda is no more
Pia Bajpee refused to work on projects that had 'unnecessary skin show'

Pia Bajpee refused to work on projects that had 'unnecessary skin show'
Siddharth Anand reveals 'Numbers do matter to me' after Pathaan's success

Siddharth Anand reveals 'Numbers do matter to me' after Pathaan's success