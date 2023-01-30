 
entertainment
Monday Jan 30 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles lost the royal ally who was capable of dealing with Harry and Meghan

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 30, 2023

King Charles lost the royal ally who was capable of dealing with Harry and Meghan

Royal author Andrew Lownie said the intensity of the backlash experienced by King Charles and his family could have been lessened had Lord Geidt remained in his post, referring to the Queen's Private Secretary of 10 years who was removed from his position in Buckingham Palace in 2017.

He was removed from his position after a row over expenditure erupted.

According to UK's Daily Express, Charles and Andrew had a role in the removal of Lord Geidt who had introduced the idea of slimmed down monarchy.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, Lownie said the monarchy would have reacted in the same way were Harry's book released while Queen Elizabeth was alive.

But were Lord Geidt still employed by Buckingham Palace, Mr Lownie "didn't think the problem would have escalated" to such significant levels of public interest.

He accused Charles and Andrew of removing Lord Geidt in a "palace coup".

More From Entertainment:

Alan Cumming is speaking out on returning his British Honour: 'It's complex'

Alan Cumming is speaking out on returning his British Honour: 'It's complex'
Andrew Tate lashes out at 'communist' Romania over justice system

Andrew Tate lashes out at 'communist' Romania over justice system

Future of the Monarchy is more uncertain than ever amid Harry's revelations, Andrew's scandals

Future of the Monarchy is more uncertain than ever amid Harry's revelations, Andrew's scandals
Hilary Duff says she is proud of costar Jennifer Coolidge

Hilary Duff says she is proud of costar Jennifer Coolidge
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could put King Charles coronation on 'ticking time bombs'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could put King Charles coronation on 'ticking time bombs'
Nia Long says she will never reveal her crush

Nia Long says she will never reveal her crush
Katie Price reunites with ex-fiancé Carl Woods?

Katie Price reunites with ex-fiancé Carl Woods?
Tom Brady spends quality time with children: Check out the sweet photos he shared

Tom Brady spends quality time with children: Check out the sweet photos he shared
Steven Spielberg reveals the Cemetery Scene on 'Schindler’s List' was to prove 'Everything In The Movie Was True'

Steven Spielberg reveals the Cemetery Scene on 'Schindler’s List' was to prove 'Everything In The Movie Was True'
Rob Gronkowski says Tom Brady had no clue he would suggest dating Sally Field

Rob Gronkowski says Tom Brady had no clue he would suggest dating Sally Field
Tammy Knickerbocker searching for missing daughter Lindsey Knickerbocker

Tammy Knickerbocker searching for missing daughter Lindsey Knickerbocker
Jennifer Lopez set a condition in front of ex Marc Anthony before giving blessings for fourth marriage

Jennifer Lopez set a condition in front of ex Marc Anthony before giving blessings for fourth marriage