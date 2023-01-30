 
Monday Jan 30 2023
Athiya Shetty, Suniel Shetty dance their heart out at the Mehendi ceremony: See pics

Monday Jan 30, 2023

Athiya Shetty wore a beautiful light yellow coloured traditional outfit for her mehendi
Recently, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot secretly among their family members and close friends; the couple is now sharing the pictures of their pre-wedding rituals.

Athiya has just dropped unseen pictures from her mehendi ceremony where all of the guests including the bride, the groom and Suniel Shetty can be seen dancing their hearts out. All of them seem to enjoy the couple’s special day.

The first picture showed Rahul pulling his bride’s cheeks. In another picture, Athiya can be seen posing with her girl gang that also featured Krishna Shroff sister of Tiger Shroff.

In the last picture, Shetty looks the cutest as she can be seen posing with her tongue out of her mouth.

Previously, the Mootichoor Chanknachoor actor also shared pictures from haldi ceremony. The pictures showed the duo covered in haldi and flowers. Athiya’s outfit in the Haldi ceremony gave a major traditional vibe to her loving fans, reports News18.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married on January 23 at Suniel Shetty hilltop Khandala farmhouse. The lovebirds announced their wedding via Instagram, they wrote: “In your light, I learn how to love…Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness.”

