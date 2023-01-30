 
Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez get together for ‘lovely’ selfies

Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez were the gorgeous duo fans who didn’t they were missing until the divas got together at friend Anastasia Soare's star-studded party.

Taking to Instagram, JLo shared a series of photos from her glamour-filled weekend as she attended the 25th brand anniversary on Saturday night.

The photos also included a couple of selfies, taken by Kim, as the pals flaunt their flawless skin and swoon-worthy makeover.

The 53-year-old actor captioned the clicks: “Lovely dinner last night celebrating Anastasia's 25th anniversary.”

Jennifer looked breathtakingly adorable in a sheer white dress, featuring gold sequin details, which she matched with dangling silver earrings.

The On The Floor hitmaker slayed the look as she styled her brunette tresses in a high bun.

Meanwhile, renowned figures including Oprah Winfrey, Sophia Vergara, Sharon Stone, Heidi Klum, Priyanka Chopra, Cindy Crawford, Gayle King, Alessandra Ambrosio, Jessica Alba and others were present at the party, held at Beverly Hills.

