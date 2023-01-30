Queen Camilla, William ‘don’t want’ Prince Harry at coronation

File Footage

Prince Harry has reportedly become a sore topic of discussion in Buckingham Palace, since Queen Camilla and Prince William have ‘absolutely no intention’ of having him invited to King Charles’ coronation.



Author Stephen Glover made this admission in his most recent piece for the Daily Mail.

Mr Glover believes, “King Charles is reported to have asked the Archbishop of Canterbury to broker a deal to enable the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to attend his Coronation at Westminster Abbey in May.”

“The King is a loving father, and it is understandable that he should want his younger son to be present on such an occasion. He hopes to give the world the impression that the Royal Family is reconciled.”

“If only it were! The truth is that Harry has fired torpedo after torpedo at members of the Royal Family, most notably at the Queen Consort Camilla and his brother William, who is said to have misgivings about a deal to lure the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the Coronation.”

In light of this, the columnist believes, “The King should obviously consider the feelings of his wife and elder son as well as those of his angry younger son. Harry's remarks about Camilla were particularly hurtful and unchivalrous.”