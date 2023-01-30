Romeo Beckham pays sweet tribute to David Beckham, gets matching body art

Romeo Beckham pays sweet tribute to dad David Beckham, gets matching body art

Romeo Beckham paid a heartfelt tribute to his dad David Beckham by getting same body art as him on his arm.

The footballer inked a quote from Joel Osteen's book I Declare: 31 Promises to Speak Over Your Life on his arm like his dad.

The 20-year-old shared a story on his Instagram originally posted by the tattoo artist from The London Social tattoo shop in Soho.

Besides a series of images of the body art on Romeo’s arm, the artist, Pablo wrote, "Like father, like son @davidbeckham."

“Based on The Don @markmahoney_ssc original piece for DB, now on @romeobeckham,” he added. “I hope I did it justice!"

The tattoo reads, “I DECLARE I have the grace I need for today. I am full of power, strength, and determination. Nothing I face will be too much for me.”



"I will overcome every obstacle, outlast every challenge, and come through every difficulty better off than I was before. This is my declaration."

Romeo already has a number of tattoos on his body like his father and older brother Brooklyn Beckham including a winged cross body ink on his back, same as David.