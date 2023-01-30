Aqib Javed sees no problem for Pakistan playing in India

Former Pakistan pace and head coach of Lahore Qalandars. — Screengrab Twitter/@lahoreqalandars

As the ODI World Cup 2023 nears — which is set to take place in India — former pacer Aaqib Javed said on Monday that playing in the neighbouring country would not be a problem for the Pakistan team.



The former cricketer added that "playing in India will not be a problem for Pakistan. "Pakistan has always given India a tough time," he said, adding, "When the Pakistan team goes to India for the World Cup, it will not face any problem in playing on the pitches there."

During India's recent home series against New Zealand, the Men in Blue managed to set a target of 385 runs in the first ODI, while posting 349 runs in the third 50-over match.

"Although recently India scored a lot of runs against New Zealand in the ODI series. But the bowling of Pakistan is not the bowling of New Zealand, so the Indian batsmen scored four hundred runs," he said.

The Lahore Qalandars' coach believes it will not be easy for India to score 300 runs against Pakistan.

"Pakistan cricket team is better in ODI cricket as it has an advantage due to bowling. Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah are fully fit, so it will benefit the team. Pakistan has Shadab Khan along with Mohammad Nawaz in India, so there will be no need for fast bowling all-rounder. If Pakistan scores 300 runs, then it will be very difficult for the other team to chase it down," he added.

The former pacer also suggested the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) form a team and not change it till the World Cup to evaluate things.

"Make a team that will not change until the World Cup. Think and understand what our combination will be, what will be the playing eleven. The sooner you decide, the more your team will develop," he concluded.