 
sports
Monday Jan 30 2023
By
SDSports desk

Aqib Javed sees no problem for Pakistan playing in India

By
SDSports desk

Monday Jan 30, 2023

Former Pakistan pace and head coach of Lahore Qalandars. — Screengrab Twitter/@lahoreqalandars
Former Pakistan pace and head coach of Lahore Qalandars. — Screengrab Twitter/@lahoreqalandars

As the ODI World Cup 2023 nears — which is set to take place in India — former pacer Aaqib Javed said on Monday that playing in the neighbouring country would not be a problem for the Pakistan team.

The former cricketer added that "playing in India will not be a problem for Pakistan. "Pakistan has always given India a tough time," he said, adding, "When the Pakistan team goes to India for the World Cup, it will not face any problem in playing on the pitches there."

During India's recent home series against New Zealand, the Men in Blue managed to set a target of 385 runs in the first ODI, while posting 349 runs in the third 50-over match.

"Although recently India scored a lot of runs against New Zealand in the ODI series. But the bowling of Pakistan is not the bowling of New Zealand, so the Indian batsmen scored four hundred runs," he said.

The Lahore Qalandars' coach believes it will not be easy for India to score 300 runs against Pakistan.

"Pakistan cricket team is better in ODI cricket as it has an advantage due to bowling. Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah are fully fit, so it will benefit the team. Pakistan has Shadab Khan along with Mohammad Nawaz in India, so there will be no need for fast bowling all-rounder. If Pakistan scores 300 runs, then it will be very difficult for the other team to chase it down," he added.

The former pacer also suggested the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) form a team and not change it till the World Cup to evaluate things.

"Make a team that will not change until the World Cup. Think and understand what our combination will be, what will be the playing eleven. The sooner you decide, the more your team will develop," he concluded.

More From Sports:

Pakistan's martial artist to attempt four world records

Pakistan's martial artist to attempt four world records
Mickey Arthur likely to be Pakistan's first 'online' coach

Mickey Arthur likely to be Pakistan's first 'online' coach
‘Stop asking for favours’, Najam Sethi urges people

‘Stop asking for favours’, Najam Sethi urges people
India win their first-ever Women's Under-19 World Cup

India win their first-ever Women's Under-19 World Cup

Pakistan, Sri Lanka to clash in West Asia Baseball Cup semi-final

Pakistan, Sri Lanka to clash in West Asia Baseball Cup semi-final
Babar Azam urged to follow Graeme Smith's example

Babar Azam urged to follow Graeme Smith's example
How many grand slams has Djokovic won and how?

How many grand slams has Djokovic won and how?
Djokovic crushes Tsitsipas to win 10th Australian Open

Djokovic crushes Tsitsipas to win 10th Australian Open
Sania Mirza responds to Shoaib Malik's heartfelt message

Sania Mirza responds to Shoaib Malik's heartfelt message
Misbah Ul Haq 'disappointed' over criticism on Babar Azam

Misbah Ul Haq 'disappointed' over criticism on Babar Azam
'Best friends and family in the world': Sania Mirza gets surprise on homecoming

'Best friends and family in the world': Sania Mirza gets surprise on homecoming

Mandatory for players to participate in Quetta exhibition match: Sethi

Mandatory for players to participate in Quetta exhibition match: Sethi