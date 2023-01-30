 
Jyotika is grateful for working experience with Rajkummar Rao

Jyotika pens down a love filled notes for team of Sri 

Jyotika is coming back to the big screen after a two-years break. She is overjoyed by the fact that she got a chance to work with Rajkummar Rao. 

In her note, she thanked the entire team and also mentioned that she has learned growth through this project. 


She wrote, “Wrapped up my portions for “SRI” with a heavy heart. One of the best crews I have ever worked with. Thank you Tushaar and Nidhi for all the respect and making me part of this meaningful cinema. Huge fan of yours Raj. It’s an honour for me to share screen space with one of the most brilliant actors in Bollywood… learnt so much from you. What I’m taking back from this team as an actor is GROWTH.”

The film is helmed by Tushar Hiranandani and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani. 

