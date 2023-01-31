 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 31 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Hudson recalls seeking inspiration from Sir Paul McCartney in music

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 31, 2023

Kate Hudson recalls seeking inspiration from Sir Paul McCartney in music
Kate Hudson recalls seeking inspiration from Sir Paul McCartney in music

Kate Hudson recalled the moment of seeking inspiration from Sir Paul McCartney to ‘take a risk’ and pursue music.

The actress, 43, appeared in Netflix hit Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, alongside Daniel Craig, Dave Bautista, Edward Norton and Janelle Monáe, which was released in December.

Now she’s willing to expand her career as a music artist as she been ‘a musical theatre girl’ who wanted to dance and sing while she was growing up.

The performer revealed that watching Beatles legend Sir Paul’s iconic headline performance at Glastonbury Festival in June last year made her decide to ‘take risks’ in 2023 after becoming ‘so emotional’ during his slot.

Describing the ‘weird moment’ during the singer’s set, the actress said, "Maybe it’s because he’s the same age as my mum and it just defines this time, the sort of innocence of the Beatles and how iconic they were."

“They just changed the face of rock’n’roll and they believed in something. I started to get emotional about how different it is now. Like art, and what is art? What does it mean now? And it hit me that we just have to keep making art, good art," she told The Mirror.

She further added, "We have to believe in the things we’re putting out there and take risks and not always make people happy."

The actress also revealed that she had been writing music since she was 19 but had ‘never shared it’ until she started thinking about doing so during the Covid pandemic.

‘And so I just thought that would be one of my great regrets. Like, I have no expectations. I just want to put a record out,’ she admitted. 

More From Entertainment:

Priyanka Chopra SPOTTED with Malti Marie in FIRST EVER snap: See Photo

Priyanka Chopra SPOTTED with Malti Marie in FIRST EVER snap: See Photo
Prince Andrew accuser will 'speak out' as sexual assault gag order lifts

Prince Andrew accuser will 'speak out' as sexual assault gag order lifts
Prince Harry dishes ‘exceptional’ time when he cried on Princess Diana grave

Prince Harry dishes ‘exceptional’ time when he cried on Princess Diana grave
Rupert Grint has a WhatsApp group with his 'Harry Potter' co-stars to keep the bonding strong

Rupert Grint has a WhatsApp group with his 'Harry Potter' co-stars to keep the bonding strong
Marilyn Manson sued for sexually assaulting underage girl in 1990s

Marilyn Manson sued for sexually assaulting underage girl in 1990s
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundation faces questions

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundation faces questions
Tammy Knickerbocker says missing daughter Lindsey Knickerbocker is alive

Tammy Knickerbocker says missing daughter Lindsey Knickerbocker is alive
Jinger Duggar Vuolo finally feels 'free' from her strict upbringing

Jinger Duggar Vuolo finally feels 'free' from her strict upbringing
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo welcome their third child

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo welcome their third child

King Charles secret plan about Harry, Meghan revealed

King Charles secret plan about Harry, Meghan revealed
Halsey and Ashley Benson were spotted looking edgy in Harry Styles' concert

Halsey and Ashley Benson were spotted looking edgy in Harry Styles' concert