Maryam Nawaz directs expansion of social media team in bid to counter PTI

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President and chief organiser Maryam Nawaz. — Twitter/File

Maryam directs social media team to play active role in stabilising country.

Advises PML-N leaders to expand social media team.

Says youth and women should gear up to play their role now.

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has directed party officials to expand the social media team to spread the party's narrative among the masses, The News reported Tuesday.

Maryam, who was appointed as the party's chief organiser earlier this month, has started meetings with the PML-N leaders after reaching Pakistan on Saturday. She is expected to actively participate in the election campaign for the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

The PML-N leader chaired meetings of different party wings on Monday during which she directed her social media team to play an active role in stabilising the country.

Maryam met the social media team, members of the party's women's wing and youth affairs at the party’s central secretariat in Model Town. She also met party leaders Ali Zahid, Talal Chaudhry, Sadia Taimur and former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Uzma Kardar.

The party's chief organiser told the leaders that it was their responsibility to work whole-heartedly to make Pakistan a modern, developed, and welfare state.

“Our seniors, under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, set new standards of development in Pakistan,” she said adding that — in order to fulfil the responsibility — the youth and women should gear up to play their role now.

Maryam said the PML-N was the only party which had the passion of serving the nation, and advised the social media activists of the party to expand their team and use all platforms on modern lines to convey the party's message to masses.

She also gave suggestions to improve the women's wing and said: “Women have always played a significant role in the victory of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and they will continue to play their role."

Appreciating the performance of the youth wing, Maryam suggested making it more dynamic and said that the youth wing is the backbone of the party.

“And today, many representatives in the assembly are playing a role in the centre and in provinces, and in future also, the youth will get more representation,” she added.

Maryam to hold meetings from Feb 1

Meanwhile, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb released the schedule of Maryam's countrywide organisational tours.

In a statement, she said Maryam would start her tours on February 1 and address a workers’ convention in Bahawalpur. An organisational meeting of the party would be held on February 2 in Bahawalpur, added the statement.



On February 5, a PML-N convention would be held in Multan, whereas the organisational meeting of the party would be held on February 6 in that city. On February 9, Maryam would address a PML-N convention in Abbottabad, and the party’s organisational meeting would be held on February 10.

On February 15, Maryam would address a convention and rally in Dera Ghazi Khan, the statement said adding that on February 16, she would preside over an organisational meeting of the party in the same city.

A PML-N workers’ convention would be held in Rawalpindi on February 19, whereas the party organisational meeting would be held the next day, on February 20.

On February 23, Maryam would address a workers’ convention in Sargodha and preside over the party organisational meeting on February 24.

In Sahiwal, the workers’ convention would be held on February 27, and the party’s organisational meeting would be held on February 28. The minister said in Gujranwala, the workers’ convention would be held on March 3, and the party organisational meeting would be held on March 4.

The workers' convention in Sheikhupura would be held on March 7, party organisational meeting on March 8. In Faisalabad, it would be held on March 11, and the party’s organisational meeting on March 12.

In Peshawar, the convention would take place on March 15 and the party's organisational meeting on March 16.

The statement said that in the Lahore division, the workers’ convention would be held on March 19 and the party’s organisational meeting on March 20.

Maryam would go to Quetta on March 23 to address the convention and chair the organisational meeting on March 24. She would go to Karachi for the convention on March 27 and hold the meeting on March 28.