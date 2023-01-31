 
Showbiz
Tuesday Jan 31 2023
By
Web Desk

YRF's coming up with new project 'The Romantics' in collaboration with Netflix

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 31, 2023

The Romantics is slated to release on February 14
'The Romantics' is slated to release on February 14

The very famous production house in India Yash Raj Films is once again gearing up for another master project in collaboration with Netflix named The Romantics; the trailer will be released tomorrow.

The Romantics is going to be a four-part-docu-series. The trailer of this new venture will be released in 190 countries tomorrow .i.e. February 1. Moreover, it will be presented in 32 different world languages.

Netflix India’s official Instagram handle shared a poster of the series and wrote: “Time to fall in love with the one who taught an entire generation how to love. Catch a glimpse into the world of #TheRomantics, trailer out tomorrow. “

The docu-series will be released worldwide on the giant streaming platform on February 14 as a tribute to the 'Father of Romance'; late Yash Chopra who has made iconic films like Veer Zaara, Silsila, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Dil Toh Pagal Hai and many more.

YRF’s docu-series will consist of 35 leading voices of the film industry, especially those who have always been closely connected to the leading production house.

The Romantics is going to be a project that will open up Netflix’s unscripted line up in India in 2023.

Yash Raj Films recently celebrated its 50 years. The production house is currently on cloud nine because of their latest release Pathaan that has taken over the box office by a storm, reports PinkVilla. 

More From Showbiz:

Ileana D'Cruz shares health update after getting admitted to hospital for minor health condition

Ileana D'Cruz shares health update after getting admitted to hospital for minor health condition
Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada' gets a new release date because of 'Pathaan'?

Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada' gets a new release date because of 'Pathaan'?
Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti's 'The Crew': Diljit Dosanjh joins the star cast

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti's 'The Crew': Diljit Dosanjh joins the star cast
Sunny Leone has hilarious response to her parody video from Splitsvilla

Sunny Leone has hilarious response to her parody video from Splitsvilla

Shah Rukh Khan talks about success of Pathaan, reveals he was 'low on confidence'

Shah Rukh Khan talks about success of Pathaan, reveals he was 'low on confidence'

Jyotika is grateful for working experience with Rajkummar Rao

Jyotika is grateful for working experience with Rajkummar Rao

Sona Mohapatra calls Besharam Rang 'mediocre'

Sona Mohapatra calls Besharam Rang 'mediocre'

Kareena Kapoor draws inspiration from Kate Winslet’s ‘Mare of Easttown’ for new film

Kareena Kapoor draws inspiration from Kate Winslet’s ‘Mare of Easttown’ for new film
Suniel Shetty pours his heart out in note written for Athiya Shetty

Suniel Shetty pours his heart out in note written for Athiya Shetty

Sham Idrees announces break in his marriage with Froggy

Sham Idrees announces break in his marriage with Froggy
Eva B announces marriage with rapper Mudassar Qureshi

Eva B announces marriage with rapper Mudassar Qureshi
Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy starrer 'Metro In Dino' to release on THIS date

Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy starrer 'Metro In Dino' to release on THIS date