 
Showbiz
Tuesday Jan 31 2023
By
Web Desk

Shekhar Ravjiani shares cryptic post amidst 'Pathaan' success, leaves fans in confusion

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 31, 2023

Vishal-Shekhar are the composers of songs Jhoome Jo Pathaan and Besharam Rang
Amid Pathaan’s success, music composer Shekhar Ravjiani shared a cryptic post on his Instagram highlighting the word freedom.

Even after facing a lot of controversy after the release of song Besharam Rang, Shah Rukh Khan starrer action film managed to collect over INR 500 crore from all across the globe. The star cast of the film even celebrated the success of Pathaan by calling up a press conference. The cast also grooved over the hook steps of the movie’s songs.

Shekhar took it to his Instagram and shared a post along with a caption that read: “We all yearn for freedom in our lives, and that’s what music represents. It’s the freedom to be who you are, to express yourself, and to grow without boundaries. It is the sense of liberation and the pure joy that come from being able to channel the child within you and experience a sense of happiness like never before.”

This post has left fans into curiosity as some are congratulating him for the success of Pathaan while other speculate a new song is on it’s way.

Pathaan songs; Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan have been composed by Vishal-Shekhar, reports IndiaToday. 

