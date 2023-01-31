 
Showbiz
Tuesday Jan 31 2023
By
Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan shares reasons for his appearances at 'Mannat' balcony

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 31, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan shares reasons for his appearances at Mannat balcony
Shah Rukh Khan shares reasons for his appearances at 'Mannat' balcony

Shah Rukh Khan has returned to the silver screen after over four years with the spy-thriller film Pathaan and set new box office records.

During the success event of Pathaan, King Khan opened up about his visits to the balcony of his residence ‘Mannat’, Bollywood Hangama reported.

The 57-year-old actor “Actually, they give me the same type of love even when my film doesn’t turn out to be a hit, to be honest. Elders from my family once told me that whenever you feel sad, go to those who give you love."

He further said that “If something doesn’t work or goes wrong, and we all will have things that go wrong in our lives; life is like that, it is meant to be like that. There will be good days and bad days.”

He continued, “I was told, don’t go to the people you work with, don’t go to people who tell you how to do things better. Go to the people who shover love on you. I have been very lucky that there are millions and billions of people who give me love. "

“So whenever I feel sad, I visit my balcony. When I am happy, I visit my balcony. God has been so kind to me that he has always given me a ticket of the balcony," SRK explained,

Pathaan was released in cinemas on January 25, 2023.

More From Showbiz:

Babil Khan shares glimpse of late Irrfan Khan's special belongings

Babil Khan shares glimpse of late Irrfan Khan's special belongings
Sunny Leone hurts herself on the sets of 'Quotation Gang': See video

Sunny Leone hurts herself on the sets of 'Quotation Gang': See video
Shekhar Ravjiani shares cryptic post amidst 'Pathaan' success, leaves fans in confusion

Shekhar Ravjiani shares cryptic post amidst 'Pathaan' success, leaves fans in confusion
Javed Akhtar unveils that he was 'extremely worried' about Farhan Akhtar

Javed Akhtar unveils that he was 'extremely worried' about Farhan Akhtar
YRF's coming up with new project 'The Romantics' in collaboration with Netflix

YRF's coming up with new project 'The Romantics' in collaboration with Netflix
Ileana D'Cruz shares health update after getting admitted to hospital for minor health condition

Ileana D'Cruz shares health update after getting admitted to hospital for minor health condition
Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada' gets a new release date because of 'Pathaan'?

Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada' gets a new release date because of 'Pathaan'?
Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti's 'The Crew': Diljit Dosanjh joins the star cast

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti's 'The Crew': Diljit Dosanjh joins the star cast
Sunny Leone has hilarious response to her parody video from Splitsvilla

Sunny Leone has hilarious response to her parody video from Splitsvilla

Shah Rukh Khan talks about success of Pathaan, reveals he was 'low on confidence'

Shah Rukh Khan talks about success of Pathaan, reveals he was 'low on confidence'

Jyotika is grateful for working experience with Rajkummar Rao

Jyotika is grateful for working experience with Rajkummar Rao

Sona Mohapatra calls Besharam Rang 'mediocre'

Sona Mohapatra calls Besharam Rang 'mediocre'