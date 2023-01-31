 
Sunny Leone hurts herself on the sets of 'Quotation Gang': See video

Actor Sunny Leone gets hurt while shooting for her upcoming thriller film Quotation Gang.

Taking it to her Instagram, sunny shared a video that was filmed by one of the crew members from the sets. In the video, she can be seen crying out in pain as one of her foot thumbs get wounded while shooting a scene.

While Leone is hurt, the members of her crew on sets also look worried as they all get busy in helping the actor cleaning the wound with perfume and later with alcohol to avoid any kind of infection.

The Ek Paheli Leela actor was dressed up in a checkered shirt and a printed trouser. Meanwhile, she had her character make-up on.

Sunny’s forthcoming film Quotation Gang is a crime story consisting of action and powerful dialogues. The makers so far have released the teaser of the film. It stars actors Jackie Shroff, Sara Arjun and Priyamani apart from Sunny.

Sunny Leone was last seen in film One Night Stand alongside Tanuj Virwani. 

