 
Showbiz
Tuesday Jan 31 2023
By
Web Desk

Babil Khan shares glimpse of late Irrfan Khan's special belongings

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 31, 2023

Irrfan Khan passed away in 2020 due to after battling with cancer
Irrfan Khan passed away in 2020 due to after battling with cancer

Earlier today, Babil Khan shared some memorable belongings of his late father Irrfan Khan on social media that included; a perfume bottle and a chair.

He dropped three pictures on his Instagram. The first picture showed a perfume bottle that was used by Irrfan in film The Namesake. The second picture had a close up shot of the same perfume bottle.

Lastly, Babil shared a picture featuring his dad’s chair from the sets of Jurassic World.

While sharing these memorable belongings, he wrote: “Leaving for acting workshop in Mysore. Thought I’d share these things I found at mamma’s farmhouse. 1 and 2. A perfume specially compounded for Ashoke; baba’s character in ‘The Namesake’. 3. Actor’s chair for baba while shooting Jurassic World. Party over, back to work, see you guys soon.”

Babil has been actively sharing posts related to father Irrfan Khan after his demise. The Hindi Medium actor passed away in April 2020 after fighting his two-year long battle with cancer. He starred in film Angrezi Medium alongside Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor and Deepak Dobriyal before he breathed his last.

Meanwhile, Babil Khan just stepped into the film world by making his acting debut in Netflix original film Qala that received a great response from the audience, reports PinkVilla. 

More From Showbiz:

Sunny Leone hurts herself on the sets of 'Quotation Gang': See video

Sunny Leone hurts herself on the sets of 'Quotation Gang': See video
Shah Rukh Khan shares reasons for his appearances at 'Mannat' balcony

Shah Rukh Khan shares reasons for his appearances at 'Mannat' balcony

Shekhar Ravjiani shares cryptic post amidst 'Pathaan' success, leaves fans in confusion

Shekhar Ravjiani shares cryptic post amidst 'Pathaan' success, leaves fans in confusion
Javed Akhtar unveils that he was 'extremely worried' about Farhan Akhtar

Javed Akhtar unveils that he was 'extremely worried' about Farhan Akhtar
YRF's coming up with new project 'The Romantics' in collaboration with Netflix

YRF's coming up with new project 'The Romantics' in collaboration with Netflix
Ileana D'Cruz shares health update after getting admitted to hospital for minor health condition

Ileana D'Cruz shares health update after getting admitted to hospital for minor health condition
Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada' gets a new release date because of 'Pathaan'?

Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada' gets a new release date because of 'Pathaan'?
Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti's 'The Crew': Diljit Dosanjh joins the star cast

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti's 'The Crew': Diljit Dosanjh joins the star cast
Sunny Leone has hilarious response to her parody video from Splitsvilla

Sunny Leone has hilarious response to her parody video from Splitsvilla

Shah Rukh Khan talks about success of Pathaan, reveals he was 'low on confidence'

Shah Rukh Khan talks about success of Pathaan, reveals he was 'low on confidence'

Jyotika is grateful for working experience with Rajkummar Rao

Jyotika is grateful for working experience with Rajkummar Rao

Sona Mohapatra calls Besharam Rang 'mediocre'

Sona Mohapatra calls Besharam Rang 'mediocre'