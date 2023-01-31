 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 31 2023
By
Web Desk

'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint has THIS to say about bees

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 31, 2023

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint has THIS to say about bees
'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint has THIS to say about bees

Rupert Grint revealed his fears of bees, following his beekeeping passion.

During an interview with GQ, the Harry Potter star opened up about the incident, which made him terrified of bees, before expressing his love for beekeeping in 2019.

"Now, I've developed a huge fear of bees," he said.

Luckily, the actor has "never been stung," the 34-year-old said that the "thought of this animal stabbing me is so disturbing. I dream about them."

The removal of bee stings, like, "It rips out their spine when they try to detach the stinger, the Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities star explained.

The actor also touched upon his different hobbies, including painting,

"Usually faces, people, disturbing cartoons, monsters. It always relaxes me."

Grint added that his dream is to do no more than two projects per year and spend the rest doing "dad stuff or crafts."


More From Entertainment:

King Charles III warned his reign could 'put strain on his relationship' with Camilla

King Charles III warned his reign could 'put strain on his relationship' with Camilla
Victoria Beckham poses with her ‘number one’ fashion muse daughter Harper

Victoria Beckham poses with her ‘number one’ fashion muse daughter Harper

'Wednesday' Emma Myers thinks Addams 'needs to take her season of singleness'

'Wednesday' Emma Myers thinks Addams 'needs to take her season of singleness'
Prince Harry persistently adding to worries of King Charles and Prince William

Prince Harry persistently adding to worries of King Charles and Prince William
Prince Harry won't say sorry to King Charles

Prince Harry won't say sorry to King Charles
Lisa Marie Presley wanted her daughter to manage her trust, says friend

Lisa Marie Presley wanted her daughter to manage her trust, says friend
'GMA3' workers relieved with Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes exit?

'GMA3' workers relieved with Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes exit?
Austin Butler recalls memories with Lisa Marie Presley, 'We got so close so fast'

Austin Butler recalls memories with Lisa Marie Presley, 'We got so close so fast'
Cheryl seeks help from Simon Cowell as she's willing to adopt a child: Insider

Cheryl seeks help from Simon Cowell as she's willing to adopt a child: Insider

Gigi Hadid discloses sweet details of her morning routine as mother of toddler

Gigi Hadid discloses sweet details of her morning routine as mother of toddler

Jennifer Garner looks radiant as she steps out with boyfriend John Miller

Jennifer Garner looks radiant as she steps out with boyfriend John Miller

Musicians fleeing Russia find a new audience in Georgia

Musicians fleeing Russia find a new audience in Georgia