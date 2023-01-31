 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 31 2023
Rupert Grint says Harry Potter cast still trying to figure out what life looks like

Tuesday Jan 31, 2023

Rupert Grint talked about his costars in the famous Harry Potter franchise in a recent interview and said that the cast is still trying to figure out what life looks like after being a part of a major movie franchise, as reported by Fox News.

Rupert said, "We're still trying to figure out what life looks like on the other side of this massive cultural thing."

Tom Felton, who played the bully Draco Malfoy, also revealed that the cast is in a WhatsApp group chat together and it is called "The Potterheads."

Rupert also said that he only rewatched the first film in the series, Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone. Rupert said, "It was like watching a home movie. It was my childhood, after all. I didn’t go to school; I lost touch with a lot of old friends. I missed out on a lot of shared experiences."

Rupert Grint played the role of Ron Weasley in all eight Harry Potter films.

