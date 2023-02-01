 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 01 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle mocked for 'not being invited' to Oprah Winfrey's birthday

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 01, 2023

Meghan Markle mocked for not being invited to Oprah Winfreys birthday

Meghan Markle is being mocked online for 'not being invited' to the birthday party of American TV legend Oprah Winfrey.

Royal fans shared pictures of high profile celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Priyanka Chopra who attended  and others who attended the birthday bash as they mocked  the Duchess of Sussex.

It was not immediately known whether Meghan was not invited to Oprah's 69th birthday or she skipped it for a reason.

After parting their ways with the royal family and stepping down as working royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had sit for a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In the interview, the couple opened up about their decision to step aside and went on to reveal that a member of the royal family was concerned about the skin colour of their son before his birth.

The interview deteriorated Meghan and Harry's relationship with the royal family.


