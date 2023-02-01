 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 01 2023
By
Web Desk

Film academy says it will not disqualify surprise Oscar nominee Riseborough

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 01, 2023

Film academy says it will not disqualify surprise Oscar nominee Riseborough

Hollywood's motion picture academy will not revoke the unexpected best actress nomination for "To Leslie" star Andrea Riseborough, the group's chief executive said on Tuesday after a review of an aggressive campaign on her behalf.

Riseborough was nominated for best actress for playing an alcoholic single mother in the little-seen film, a shock to awards pundits who had not expected her to be in the mix.

The surprise nomination sparked questions about whether a campaign for Riseborough had violated lobbying rules set by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Several A-list stars posted social media comments touting her performance.

On Tuesday, Academy CEO Bill Kramer said the organization "has determined the activity in question does not rise to the level that the film's nomination should be rescinded."

"However, we did discover social media and outreach campaigning tactics that caused concern. These tactics are being addressed with the responsible parties directly," Kramer added.

The academy limits how studios can reach out to voters, how often and what they can say in any communications as part of their Oscars campaigns.

Winners of the Academy Awards will be announced on March 12...Reuters 

More From Entertainment:

Harry and Meghan's tactics have backfired on them says expert

Harry and Meghan's tactics have backfired on them says expert

Alec Baldwin charged for 'recklessness' in 'Rust' shooting

Alec Baldwin charged for 'recklessness' in 'Rust' shooting
King Charles 'never read' news to protect himself, says Prince Harry

King Charles 'never read' news to protect himself, says Prince Harry
Prince Harry has to 'show' he is 'trustworthy' before coming to coronation

Prince Harry has to 'show' he is 'trustworthy' before coming to coronation
Meghan Markle took private jets after 'lecturing the world' about 'saving environment'

Meghan Markle took private jets after 'lecturing the world' about 'saving environment'
Prince Harry told girlfriend Chelsy Davy to treat paps like ‘chronic illness’

Prince Harry told girlfriend Chelsy Davy to treat paps like ‘chronic illness’
King Charles, Camilla marriage was ‘blocked’ by ‘some force’ in universe: Harry

King Charles, Camilla marriage was ‘blocked’ by ‘some force’ in universe: Harry
Prince Harry says girlfriend Chelsy Davy ‘yawned’ at his Prince title

Prince Harry says girlfriend Chelsy Davy ‘yawned’ at his Prince title
King Charles did not want Harry to speak about Diana: “Unflattering light on Camilla’

King Charles did not want Harry to speak about Diana: “Unflattering light on Camilla’
King Charles ‘often threw controller at TV’ after watching news: Prince Harry

King Charles ‘often threw controller at TV’ after watching news: Prince Harry
Prince Harry wanted to hold press conference to tell world ‘I didn’t cheat’

Prince Harry wanted to hold press conference to tell world ‘I didn’t cheat’
Keanu Reeves calls John Wick: Chapter 4 his 'hardest physical role' ever

Keanu Reeves calls John Wick: Chapter 4 his 'hardest physical role' ever