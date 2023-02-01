 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 01 2023
By
Web Desk

Ed Sheeran vows to be more active as he makes social media comeback

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 01, 2023

Ed Sheeran vows to be more active as he makes social media comeback
Ed Sheeran vows to be more active as he makes social media comeback 

Ed Sheeran enthralled fans as he returned to social media after a long break, revealing he was MIA as he’s had some “turbulent things” happen in personal life.

Taking to Instagram, the Perfect singer dropped a video explaining his reasons of absence from social media and why he hasn’t been “engaged” with his fans online.

“I realise I haven't been that engaged in my social media or fanbase over the last couple of years and the things that have been posted on this account might have got a bit boring, I'm sorry, that's my fault,” he said in the reel.

“The reason I'm making this video, just being totally honest, I've had some turbulent things happening in my personal life so I just didn't really feel like being online and pretending to be something I'm not when I wasn't really feeling like that.

“I know that sounds weird, but hence I'm making this video to say things are looking up and I'm back online,” the singer added. “So you know, weird s**t is gonna start being posted here.”

Before concluding, Sheeran revealed he recorded the video about 50 times, adding, “I'm not making another one!”

The Shape of You hitmaker announced a social media hiatus in November last year right after he finished making a music video.

With some behind-the-scenes photos from his music video, Sheeran revealed, "Signing off now until 2023. See you in the new year. Much love, Ed x."


More From Entertainment:

Lil Wayne announces 28-city North American tour in 2023

Lil Wayne announces 28-city North American tour in 2023
Harry and Meghan's tactics have backfired on them says expert

Harry and Meghan's tactics have backfired on them says expert

Film academy says it will not disqualify surprise Oscar nominee Riseborough

Film academy says it will not disqualify surprise Oscar nominee Riseborough
Alec Baldwin charged for 'recklessness' in 'Rust' shooting

Alec Baldwin charged for 'recklessness' in 'Rust' shooting
King Charles 'never read' news to protect himself, says Prince Harry

King Charles 'never read' news to protect himself, says Prince Harry
Prince Harry has to 'show' he is 'trustworthy' before coming to coronation

Prince Harry has to 'show' he is 'trustworthy' before coming to coronation
Meghan Markle took private jets after 'lecturing the world' about 'saving environment'

Meghan Markle took private jets after 'lecturing the world' about 'saving environment'
Prince Harry told girlfriend Chelsy Davy to treat paps like ‘chronic illness’

Prince Harry told girlfriend Chelsy Davy to treat paps like ‘chronic illness’
King Charles, Camilla marriage was ‘blocked’ by ‘some force’ in universe: Harry

King Charles, Camilla marriage was ‘blocked’ by ‘some force’ in universe: Harry
Prince Harry says girlfriend Chelsy Davy ‘yawned’ at his Prince title

Prince Harry says girlfriend Chelsy Davy ‘yawned’ at his Prince title
King Charles did not want Harry to speak about Diana: “Unflattering light on Camilla’

King Charles did not want Harry to speak about Diana: “Unflattering light on Camilla’
King Charles ‘often threw controller at TV’ after watching news: Prince Harry

King Charles ‘often threw controller at TV’ after watching news: Prince Harry