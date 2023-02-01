Alia Bhatt reacts to 'Pathaan's' box office success

Pathaan has also broken the record of Alia and Ranbir's 'Brahmastra'

Alia Bhatt responds over Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan success, says every film in the Bollywood industry should be record breaking.

The actor recently had a media interaction at the press conference of Zee Cine Awards 2023 where she was asked if she thinks Pathaan, Brahmastra and Gangu Kathiawadi are an answer to all the negativity and boycott trends as all these three films faced massive backlash, controversy and boycott calls before their theatrical release.

Alia replied: “I don’t think we have so much aggression in us like that. We are very grateful to be working and living our dream on a day-to-day basis. And we believe that we belong to the audience and the audience can say whatever they want about us. As long as we are entertaining them, we will do our very best."

“We feel very very happy as an industry that a film like Pathaan is not just a blockbuster but possibly the biggest blockbuster of Indian cinema. I think everybody should definitely clap for that once. We feel grateful for moments like this and pray that yahi hota rahe, remarked the Gully Boy actor.”

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan is breaking all records at the box office and has become a source of light to the Hindi cinema, reports News18.