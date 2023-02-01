 
Showbiz
Wednesday Feb 01 2023
By
Web Desk

Alia Bhatt reacts to 'Pathaan's' box office success

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 01, 2023

Pathaan has also broken the record of Alia and Ranbirs Brahmastra
Pathaan has also broken the record of Alia and Ranbir's 'Brahmastra'

Alia Bhatt responds over Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan success, says every film in the Bollywood industry should be record breaking.

The actor recently had a media interaction at the press conference of Zee Cine Awards 2023 where she was asked if she thinks Pathaan, Brahmastra and Gangu Kathiawadi are an answer to all the negativity and boycott trends as all these three films faced massive backlash, controversy and boycott calls before their theatrical release.

Alia replied: “I don’t think we have so much aggression in us like that. We are very grateful to be working and living our dream on a day-to-day basis. And we believe that we belong to the audience and the audience can say whatever they want about us. As long as we are entertaining them, we will do our very best."

“We feel very very happy as an industry that a film like Pathaan is not just a blockbuster but possibly the biggest blockbuster of Indian cinema. I think everybody should definitely clap for that once. We feel grateful for moments like this and pray that yahi hota rahe, remarked the Gully Boy actor.”

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan is breaking all records at the box office and has become a source of light to the Hindi cinema, reports News18.

More From Showbiz:

Kiara Adani visits designer Manish Malhotra to finalize her wedding outfit: Reports

Kiara Adani visits designer Manish Malhotra to finalize her wedding outfit: Reports
Alia Bhatt opens up about her career plans after baby Raha

Alia Bhatt opens up about her career plans after baby Raha
Babil Khan shares glimpse of late Irrfan Khan's special belongings

Babil Khan shares glimpse of late Irrfan Khan's special belongings
Sunny Leone hurts herself on the sets of 'Quotation Gang': See video

Sunny Leone hurts herself on the sets of 'Quotation Gang': See video
Shah Rukh Khan shares reasons for his appearances at 'Mannat' balcony

Shah Rukh Khan shares reasons for his appearances at 'Mannat' balcony

Shekhar Ravjiani shares cryptic post amidst 'Pathaan' success, leaves fans in confusion

Shekhar Ravjiani shares cryptic post amidst 'Pathaan' success, leaves fans in confusion
Javed Akhtar unveils that he was 'extremely worried' about Farhan Akhtar

Javed Akhtar unveils that he was 'extremely worried' about Farhan Akhtar
YRF's coming up with new project 'The Romantics' in collaboration with Netflix

YRF's coming up with new project 'The Romantics' in collaboration with Netflix
Ileana D'Cruz shares health update after getting admitted to hospital for minor health condition

Ileana D'Cruz shares health update after getting admitted to hospital for minor health condition
Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada' gets a new release date because of 'Pathaan'?

Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada' gets a new release date because of 'Pathaan'?
Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti's 'The Crew': Diljit Dosanjh joins the star cast

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti's 'The Crew': Diljit Dosanjh joins the star cast
Sunny Leone has hilarious response to her parody video from Splitsvilla

Sunny Leone has hilarious response to her parody video from Splitsvilla