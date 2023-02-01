 
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 01 2023
By
Arfa Feroz Zake

Court approves Fawad Chaudhry's bail in sedition case

By
Arfa Feroz Zake

Wednesday Feb 01, 2023

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry leaving the court after his bail petition was approved on February 1, 2023. — Geo News screengrab
PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry leaving the court after his bail petition was approved on February 1, 2023. — Geo News screengrab

ISLAMABAD: An additional sessions court in Islamabad on Wednesday approved the bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry in a sedition case.

The former minister — who is facing sedition charges for publicly “threatening” the members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a media talk — was arrested from his Lahore residence on January 25 after a case was registered against him at Islamabad's Kohsar Police Station.

Today's hearing

At the outset of today's hearing, Fawad's lawyer Babar Awan asked the court to approve the bail of his client. "The nation does not believe that such charges should be levelled against someone for speaking two words."

After asking Awan to read out the charges against the PTI leader, the court asked the lawyer what did Fawad mean when he threatened the family members of the ECP officials.

The judge said that Fawad is a senior lawyer and a parliamentarian, in response to which Awan said that in the past, a woman — PTI leader Shireen Mazari — was called "tractor trolley".

The judge then asked again what did Fawad mean when he spoke about the families of ECP members. "Do you (Awan) know what is the literacy rate in Pakistan? When a political leader speaks such words, do you know what it can lead to?"

Judge Gillani then reminded Awan that PTI Chairman Imran Khan had also spoken in a similar tone about his colleague — Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry.

"Yes, I had resolved that issue as well," Awan told the judge.

After Awan's arguments ended, the prosecutor began his arguments and said that the election commission's officials were targetted and called "peons" as he opposed Fawad's bail.

The prosecutor argued that Fawad's statements incited people against the election commission and he also said on live TV that it was "mandatory to revolt" in the country.

He added that the police also have documented evidence against Fawad.

ECP lawyer Saad Hassan said that the PTI leader's photogrammetric and voice match tests were done while he was in custody. In response, the judge said that when Fawad has accepted the statements, then what was the need for these tests?

"Fawad Chaudhry can retract his earlier statement during the trial. We don't need to interrogate his statement further as he has accepted that he made the statement."

The election commission's lawyer added that further investigation can be conducted at any point in the case going forward.

In response, the judge added that Fawad should not have issued such remarks, but approved his bail.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

More From Pakistan:

KP governor advises ECP to 'consult' political parties, LEAs before fixing date for polls

KP governor advises ECP to 'consult' political parties, LEAs before fixing date for polls
Major arrests made in connection with Peshawar mosque attack: police

Major arrests made in connection with Peshawar mosque attack: police
‘Who brought these terrorists back?’: PM Shehbaz flays PTI after Peshawar bomb attack

‘Who brought these terrorists back?’: PM Shehbaz flays PTI after Peshawar bomb attack
Shahid Khaqan has resigned from PML-N post, confirms Mohammad Zubair

Shahid Khaqan has resigned from PML-N post, confirms Mohammad Zubair
Parvez Elahi's Gujrat residence raided to nab Ch Wajahat Hussain: police

Parvez Elahi's Gujrat residence raided to nab Ch Wajahat Hussain: police
Terror attack thwarted in Mianwali: DPO

Terror attack thwarted in Mianwali: DPO
Pakistan reports first ‘confirmed’ case of BF.7 variant of COVID-19

Pakistan reports first ‘confirmed’ case of BF.7 variant of COVID-19
Tanda Dam tragedy: Death toll rises to 51 as rescue operation continues

Tanda Dam tragedy: Death toll rises to 51 as rescue operation continues
Zardari urges govt to raise minimum wages of unskilled workers

Zardari urges govt to raise minimum wages of unskilled workers
Gen Asim says 'cowardly acts' can’t shake zero-tolerance policy against terrorism

Gen Asim says 'cowardly acts' can’t shake zero-tolerance policy against terrorism
Defence minister calls for national consensus to kick off anti-terror operation

Defence minister calls for national consensus to kick off anti-terror operation
SC registrar office scraps PTI plea against Mohsin Naqvi's appointment as Punjab caretaker CM

SC registrar office scraps PTI plea against Mohsin Naqvi's appointment as Punjab caretaker CM