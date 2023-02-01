Rumored couple Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya wish Veer Pahariya on his birthday

Janhvi Kapoor and beau Shikhar Pahariya wish Veer Pahariya birthday

Janhvi Kapoor and former boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya have sparked romance rumors again as they were spotted together few months ago. Amidst the speculations, the rumored couple decided to wish Veer Pahariya on his birthday.

Janhvi and Shikhar took to their Instagram stories to wish Veer a very happy birthday. Janhvi shared an image of Veer staring into the camera wearing leather jacket. She wrote, "Happy birthday @veerpahariya6 this is your year." Shikhar shared an image of Veer’s midnight birthday celebrations and wrote ‘Happy Birthday.’

Ever since Janhvi has posted Instagram story, speculations have begun that Veer will be seen in a Bollywood movie soon. He was featured in Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan. Shikhar is seen accompanying Janhvi to several parties.

Janhvi will be seen in Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan next.