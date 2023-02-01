 
Showbiz
Wednesday Feb 01 2023
By
Web Desk

Rumored couple Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya wish Veer Pahariya on his birthday

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 01, 2023

Janhvi Kapoor and beau Shikhar Pahariya wish Veer Pahariya birthday
Janhvi Kapoor and beau Shikhar Pahariya wish Veer Pahariya birthday 

Janhvi Kapoor and former boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya have sparked romance rumors again as they were spotted together few months ago. Amidst the speculations, the rumored couple decided to wish Veer Pahariya on his birthday. 

Janhvi and Shikhar took to their Instagram stories to wish Veer a very happy birthday. Janhvi shared an image of Veer staring into the camera wearing leather jacket. She wrote, "Happy birthday @veerpahariya6 this is your year." Shikhar shared an image of Veer’s midnight birthday celebrations and wrote ‘Happy Birthday.’

Rumored couple Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya wish Veer Pahariya on his birthday
Rumored couple Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya wish Veer Pahariya on his birthday

Ever since Janhvi has posted Instagram story, speculations have begun that Veer will be seen in a Bollywood movie soon. He was featured in Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan. Shikhar is seen accompanying Janhvi to several parties.

Janhvi will be seen in Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan next. 

More From Showbiz:

'Pathaan' rules US, Oscar nominees fail to compete SRK movie

'Pathaan' rules US, Oscar nominees fail to compete SRK movie
Kareena Kapoor throws birthday party for Amrita Arora, invites AP Dhillon

Kareena Kapoor throws birthday party for Amrita Arora, invites AP Dhillon

Arjun Kapoor holds the car door for GF Malaika Arora after leaving from an event

Arjun Kapoor holds the car door for GF Malaika Arora after leaving from an event
Samantha Ruth Prabhu joins Varun Dhawan in series 'Citadel'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu joins Varun Dhawan in series 'Citadel'
'The Romanctics' trailer releases: Amitabh Bachchan, SRK and others talk about Yash Chopra

'The Romanctics' trailer releases: Amitabh Bachchan, SRK and others talk about Yash Chopra
'RRR' song 'Natu Natu': Take a look at the making of the song

'RRR' song 'Natu Natu': Take a look at the making of the song
Alia Bhatt reacts to 'Pathaan's' box office success

Alia Bhatt reacts to 'Pathaan's' box office success
Kiara Adani visits designer Manish Malhotra to finalize her wedding outfit: Reports

Kiara Adani visits designer Manish Malhotra to finalize her wedding outfit: Reports
Alia Bhatt opens up about her career plans after baby Raha

Alia Bhatt opens up about her career plans after baby Raha
Babil Khan shares glimpse of late Irrfan Khan's special belongings

Babil Khan shares glimpse of late Irrfan Khan's special belongings
Sunny Leone hurts herself on the sets of 'Quotation Gang': See video

Sunny Leone hurts herself on the sets of 'Quotation Gang': See video
Shah Rukh Khan shares reasons for his appearances at 'Mannat' balcony

Shah Rukh Khan shares reasons for his appearances at 'Mannat' balcony