 
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 01 2023
'Not in power anynmore': Imran Khan castigates govt for shifting blame over rising terrorism

Wednesday Feb 01, 2023

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses the nation from Lahore via video link on February 1, 2023. — YouTube/PTI
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Wednesday slammed the government for shifting blame over rising terrorism and berating his party for its policy towards the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP).

The government has claimed it was the PTI government's policy to negotiate with the TTP that eventually led to the outlawed group's strengthening in the country.

In November last year, the TTP ended its ceasefire and increased attacks — majorly on security forces — especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with the government and armed forces vowing to fight back.

While there were sporadic attacks over the recent months across the country, Monday's suicide blast in Peshawar's Police Lines area mosque — that killed at least 100 people and injured over 200 — shook the nation, leading to severe flak on the incumbent government and its responsory criticism on the PTI.

"I am not in power anymore. Had I been in the government, then I would have been answerable," the PTI chief hit out at the centre during his address to the nation, while also claiming that terrorism was under control during his tenure.

More to follow...

