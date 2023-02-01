 
Showbiz
Wednesday Feb 01 2023
By
Web Desk

Meera Jee will be playing lead actress in Pakeezah's sequel

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 01, 2023

Meera Jee to play Meena Kumari's role in Pakeezah remake
Meera Jee to play Meena Kumari’s role in Pakeezah remake 

Pakistani film star Meera Jee has confirmed that she will be seen playing role of Meena Kumari in Pakeezah’s remake. 

In an interview with SAMAA Digital, Meera opened up about her future plans in showbiz and revealed that she will be seen in sequel of Pakeezah, a film released back in 1972. Earlier, as per the rumors, Mahira Khan was supposed to play this role but Meera has confirmed that she will be initiating shoot for the film in March 2023.

Pakeezah was a masterpiece released by Indian cinema in 90’s. It was arguably one of the best works of late actress Meena Kumari who was said to be a classic diva of B-town. The film became a hit a month after she died. 

