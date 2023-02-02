Song Joong Ki has tied the knot and is expecting a baby with Katy Louise Sanders: Find out

 
Korean actor Song Joong Ki has tied the knot with British girlfriend Katy Louise Saunders and is expecting a baby with her.

On Monday, January 30, Song Joong Ki on an online site for his fans that he has tied the knot and is going to be a father.

"I vowed to do life together with Katy Louise Saunders, who has been spending precious time with me by supporting and caring for me,” the actor wrote.

Song, 37, continued, “She has a kind heart, and has been passionately living her life. She is an admirably wise and wonderful person. Thanks to her, I am becoming a better person.”

Speaking to his fans, Song revealed he and Saunders had “dreamed of making a happy family.”

“Thankfully, a precious life came to us,” the actor teased the pregnancy news.

CNN confirmed the news from the actors' agency HighZium Studio.

Saunders is known for starring in the 2018 movie Welcome Home with Aaron Paul and Emily Ratajkowski. Meanwhile, Song received international recognition for his 2016's Descendants of the Sun.

